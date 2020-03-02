Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD critical $300 has provided a cushion for now

  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 5.20% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD was forced to retest the critical daily support at the psychological $300 mark. 
  • Should the above-noted support give way, a strong wave of selling pressure may be seen. 

BCH/USD weekly chart

The price has closed in the red for three consecutive sessions, which has been the case since the bearish evening star formation. 

BCH/USD daily chart

Price action is attempting to break out of a narrowing bearish pennant structure via the daily, trading to avoid another breakout south. 

 

Spot rate:                 328.46

Relative change:     +5.50%

High:                         329.11

Low:                          310.44

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 326.7978
Today Daily Change 14.7020
Today Daily Change % 4.71
Today daily open 312.0958
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 390.3418
Daily SMA50 376.4659
Daily SMA100 293.5663
Daily SMA200 282.107
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 324.9633
Previous Daily Low 303.969
Previous Weekly High 409.4304
Previous Weekly Low 299.0373
Previous Monthly High 496.9345
Previous Monthly Low 299.0373
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 316.9434
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 311.9888
Daily Pivot Point S1 302.3887
Daily Pivot Point S2 292.6817
Daily Pivot Point S3 281.3944
Daily Pivot Point R1 323.3831
Daily Pivot Point R2 334.6703
Daily Pivot Point R3 344.3774

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

