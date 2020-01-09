Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD consolidates its price between $240 and $245

BCH/USD had a bullish start to Thursday as the price has so far gone up from $239.75 to $240.45 . Before this, the price dropped from $242.80 to $239.75 this Friday. The price is consolidating between $240 and $245, below the green Ichimoku cloud. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) has crossed over with the SMA 50 curve, which is a bullish sign. Along with that, the Elliott Oscillator and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence both indicate overall market sentiment is still bullis h . Finally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is creeping along next to the overbought zone .

