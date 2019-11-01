Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD consolidates in a flag formation as market volatility increases

- The Elliot Oscillator shows 13 straight bullish sessions.
- The Relative Strength Index is trending around 60.50, next to the overbought zone.
BCH/USD has gone down from $283.55 to $280.50 in the early hours of Friday as the bears remain in control of the market. The price had crept above the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it was overvalued. Since then, BCH/USD trended horizontally to re-enter the band. The hourly breakdown of Thursday and Friday shows us that the price dropped to $277.85 from $290.45 in five hours before it immediately recovered to $287.40. Since then, the price gradually corrected itself to $280.50.
BCH/USD daily chart
The price is consolidating in a flag formation and is floating above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The 20-day Bollinger Band has widened, indicating increasing market volatility. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had 13 straight green sessions. The Relative Strength Index is trending around 60.50, next to the overbought zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
