Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls take a short breather ahead of further moves north

- Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 7% in the second half of the session.
- BCH/USD is on course for its best weekly performance since May 2019.
- The price is heading for a retest of a breached ascending trend line of former support.
BCH/USD weekly chart
The price is running at four consecutive weeks in the green, the best run north since May 2019.
BCH/USD daily chart
Bulls managed to smash through a descending trend line, which had capped price action since 7 July.
Spot rate: 333.25
Relative change: -4.50%
High: 361.75
Low: 266.99
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|332.6248
|Today Daily Change
|-16.0425
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.60
|Today daily open
|348.6673
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|233.6469
|Daily SMA50
|215.8791
|Daily SMA100
|233.2588
|Daily SMA200
|273.7508
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|366.7449
|Previous Daily Low
|266.9832
|Previous Weekly High
|274.7431
|Previous Weekly Low
|220.4011
|Previous Monthly High
|220.5853
|Previous Monthly Low
|170.0256
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|328.6359
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|305.0922
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|288.1854
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|227.7035
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|188.4237
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|387.947
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|427.2268
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|487.7087
