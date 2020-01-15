Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls take a short breather ahead of further moves north

  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 7% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD is on course for its best weekly performance since May 2019.
  • The price is heading for a retest of a breached ascending trend line of former support. 

BCH/USD weekly chart

The price is running at four consecutive weeks in the green, the best run north since May 2019. 

BCH/USD daily chart

Bulls managed to smash through a descending trend line, which had capped price action since 7 July.  

Spot rate:                  333.25

Relative change:      -4.50%

High:                           361.75

Low:                            266.99

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 332.6248
Today Daily Change -16.0425
Today Daily Change % -4.60
Today daily open 348.6673
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 233.6469
Daily SMA50 215.8791
Daily SMA100 233.2588
Daily SMA200 273.7508
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 366.7449
Previous Daily Low 266.9832
Previous Weekly High 274.7431
Previous Weekly Low 220.4011
Previous Monthly High 220.5853
Previous Monthly Low 170.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 328.6359
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 305.0922
Daily Pivot Point S1 288.1854
Daily Pivot Point S2 227.7035
Daily Pivot Point S3 188.4237
Daily Pivot Point R1 387.947
Daily Pivot Point R2 427.2268
Daily Pivot Point R3 487.7087

 

 

