- BCH/USD went up from $312 to $339.65 this Monday.
- The SMA 50 has crossed over with the SMA 20, which is a bearish sign.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD is trending in a downward channel formation, as the price lost steam near the $340-level. The bulls took the price up from $312 to $339.65 this Monday. The bears managed to take back control and dropped BCH/USD from $339.65 to $335 in the early hours of Tuesday. The price is hovering below the SMA 20 and SMA 50, with the latter crossing over the former, which is a bearish sign. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight green sessions following 16 consecutive red sessions, while the MACD indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Following strong bullish rally, BTC/USD runs out of steam near the $9,000 mark
BTC/USD bears corrected the price from $8,918.42 to $8,849.75 in the early hours of Tuesday. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, where the price went up from $8523 to $8,918.42. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels at $8,930, $9,100 and $9,175.
XRP/USD consolidates below $0.24 as bears gain an advantage in the early hours of Tue
XRP/USD bears managed to take control of the market in the early hours of Tuesday as the price dropped from $0.24 to $0.237. This follows a heavily bullish Monday where the price went up from $0.227 to $0.24. The price is hovering below ...
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD head-and-shoulders pattern hints mega boost to $5.00
EOS just like other major cryptocurrencies are facing increased selling activities at the beginning of the European session on Tuesday. Correction of the losses posted on Monday pulled EOS/USD above $3.5.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD struggle to defend $60 support at its peak
Litecoin price is forced between a rock and a hard place; on the upside, the $65 level is a stubborn resistance while the bulls are focused on defending the $60 critical support. The Bollinger Bands show that volatility is at the highest level this week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.