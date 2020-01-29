Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls making the critical challenge of last week’s high area

- Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 1.35% in the second half of the session.
- BCH/USD is attempting to break down supply, $360-380 range.
- The bulls are on course for three consecutive sessions in the green.
BCH/USD weekly chart
The bulls are pushing for a wick fill of last week’s bullish candle.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD has been on the run higher for four consecutive sessions, following a breakout of a bullish flag structure.
Spot rate: 384.26
Relative change: +1.35%
High: 395.79
Low: 375.42
