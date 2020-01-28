Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls making the critical challenge of last week’s high area

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 2.85% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD is attempting to break down supply, $360-380 range.
  • The bulls are on course for three consecutive sessions in the green. 

BCH/USD daily chart

Last week’s high area is in sight, proving to be a region of resistance. A break down would provide room for further upside pressure. 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

Near-term price action is moving within a narrowing pennant structure, subject to a potential breakout north. 

 

Spot rate:                 368.09

Relative change:     +1.30%

High:                         384.65 

Low:                          361.51   

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 364.5101
Today Daily Change 2.3759
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 362.1342
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 315.2703
Daily SMA50 248.292
Daily SMA100 248.2613
Daily SMA200 269.0057
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 376.995
Previous Daily Low 347.0868
Previous Weekly High 365.3983
Previous Weekly Low 296.8055
Previous Monthly High 220.5853
Previous Monthly Low 170.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 365.5701
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 358.5117
Daily Pivot Point S1 347.149
Daily Pivot Point S2 332.1637
Daily Pivot Point S3 317.2407
Daily Pivot Point R1 377.0572
Daily Pivot Point R2 391.9803
Daily Pivot Point R3 406.9655

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin is at risk of a major sell-off after halving

Bitcoin is at risk of a major sell-off after halving

Bitcoin (BTC) has been rising sharply since the beginning of the week. The first digital coin managed to clear the psychological barrier of $9,000 and hit the intraday high of $9,148.

More Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Cash on the verge of disaster due to proposed tax on miners

Bitcoin Cash on the verge of disaster due to proposed tax on miners

Bitcoin Cash, now the fourth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.6 billion has gained over 2.5% since this time on Monday.

More Bitcoin Cash News

ETH needs another catalyst to continue gains

ETH needs another catalyst to continue gains

Ethereum (ETH) has been gaining ground for three days in a row. The coin hit an intraday high at $173.58, but retreated to $172.16 by the time of writing.

More Ethereum News

ADA/USD bulls set their eyes on SMA50 weekly

ADA/USD bulls set their eyes on SMA50 weekly

Cardano (ADA) is the tenth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion. The coin has been one of the best-perfroming assets with over 15% of gains in recent 24 hours.

More Cardano News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge

The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location