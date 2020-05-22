Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bears remain in control for the fourth straight day as price drops below $230

- William’s %R is trending inside the oversold zone, indicating that BCH/IUSD may experience bullish correction soon.
- The SMA 50 is looking to cross over SMA 20 to chart a bearish cross pattern.
- BCH/USD faces resistance at the SMA 50, SMA 20, $245.80, $264.25 and SMA 200.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD dropped from $228 to $226.57 as the price faced its fourth straight bearish day. As with the rest of the crypto market, BCH/USD had a devastating Thursday as well, where it plummeted from $239.70 to $228. The SMA 50 is looking to cross over SMA 20 to potentially chart a bearish cross pattern. William’s %R is trending inside the oversold zone, indicating that BCH/IUSD may experience bullish correction soon.
The bulls need to overcome resistance at SMA 50, SMA 20, $245.80, $264.25 and SMA 200 to reverse the current bearish market sentiment completely. The bears have to aim for the $215.20 and $203.05 support levels to maintain downward momentum.
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|226.4565
|Today Daily Change
|-1.5259
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.67
|Today daily open
|227.9824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|244.2956
|Daily SMA50
|240.6531
|Daily SMA100
|269.823
|Daily SMA200
|269.7699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|242.7523
|Previous Daily Low
|220.3629
|Previous Weekly High
|265.4907
|Previous Weekly Low
|217.6786
|Previous Monthly High
|280.3806
|Previous Monthly Low
|206.3545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|228.9156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|234.1995
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|217.9795
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|207.9765
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|195.5901
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|240.3688
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|252.7552
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|262.7582
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Buyers make sure that price stays above $9,000
BTC/USD went up slightly from $9,060 to $9,091.25 in the early hour of Friday. This follows a hectic Thursday where Bitcoin crashed from $9,520 to $9,060, going below the SMA 20 curve, in the process.
Bulls fightback after XRP/USD drops below the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD went up from $0.1941 to $0.1947 in the early hours of Friday. This follows a bearish Thursday wherein the price dropped from $0.2015 and went below the green Ichimoku cloud and the SMA 50.
ETH/USD breakdown eyes $190, ETH 2.0 staking the ultimate store of value
Ethereum price is slightly in the green following attempts to correct from the dip to Friday’s low at $196.22. The prevailing trend is strongly bullish and the expanding RSI means that rapid price actions are still possible ...
TRX/USD holds above 50 SMA as Justin Sun takes fight to Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin
Tron price has lost over 2% in the last 24 hours amid growing bearish sentiments in the cryptocurrency universe. The entire market continues to follow the price action of their granddaddy,
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.