  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 6.00% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD has staged a near-term rebound, following the bloodshed on Monday. 
  • Despite the respite being given to the price, vulnerabilities still longer for Bitcoin Cash. 

 

BCH/USD 4-hour chart

Price action is moving within a bearish flag structure via the 4-hour chart view. 

 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

The price has enjoyed a near-term bull flag breakout via the 60-minute, despite the dangers of the above-noted 4-hour chart view. 

 

Spot rate:                 184.10

Relative change:     +6.00%

High:                         184.21

Low:                          147.06

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 183.587
Today Daily Change 10.3494
Today Daily Change % 5.97
Today daily open 173.2376
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 275.8488
Daily SMA50 356.6308
Daily SMA100 300.9672
Daily SMA200 278.5459
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 184.2192
Previous Daily Low 147.0667
Previous Weekly High 331.2789
Previous Weekly Low 135.8533
Previous Monthly High 496.9345
Previous Monthly Low 299.0373
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 161.259
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 170.0269
Daily Pivot Point S1 152.1298
Daily Pivot Point S2 131.0221
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.9774
Daily Pivot Point R1 189.2823
Daily Pivot Point R2 205.3269
Daily Pivot Point R3 226.4347

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

