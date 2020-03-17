- Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 6.00% in the second half of the session.
- BCH/USD has staged a near-term rebound, following the bloodshed on Monday.
- Despite the respite being given to the price, vulnerabilities still longer for Bitcoin Cash.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Price action is moving within a bearish flag structure via the 4-hour chart view.
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
The price has enjoyed a near-term bull flag breakout via the 60-minute, despite the dangers of the above-noted 4-hour chart view.
Spot rate: 184.10
Relative change: +6.00%
High: 184.21
Low: 147.06
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|183.587
|Today Daily Change
|10.3494
|Today Daily Change %
|5.97
|Today daily open
|173.2376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|275.8488
|Daily SMA50
|356.6308
|Daily SMA100
|300.9672
|Daily SMA200
|278.5459
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|184.2192
|Previous Daily Low
|147.0667
|Previous Weekly High
|331.2789
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.8533
|Previous Monthly High
|496.9345
|Previous Monthly Low
|299.0373
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.259
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|170.0269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.1298
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.0221
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.9774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|189.2823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|205.3269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|226.4347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD hit the pause button
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $5,300. the coin managed to recover after a massive sell-off on Monday and settled safely above $5,000; however, the further recovery seems to be limited for now as the short-term trend remains bearish.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD moves away from $100.00, heads to $120.00
Ethereum (ETH) stopped within a whisker of critical $100.00 and managed to recover to $117.00 by press time. The second-largest cryptocurrency has gained about 5% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day as the market is back on recovery track after another painful sell-off on Monday.
XTZ/USD settles above hourly SMA50, aims higher
Tezos (XTZ), now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1 billion, has regained some ground after the sell-off at the beginning of the week.
XRP/USD locked in a range after wild price movements
Ripple's XRP attempted a recovery above $0.1500. The third-largest coin hit the intraday high at $0.1528, but the upside proved to be unsustainable as the price swiftly slipped back inside the previous range.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.