Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: $190 back in sight amid a rising wedge breakdown

- The No. 5 coin fades the upside above 230 levels, as sellers return.
- BCH/USD looks vulnerable following a rising wedge breakdown
- The spot is top gainer amongst the top 5 favorite crypto coins over the week.
Having hit a daily high at 233.11 early Sunday, Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) wiped out the gains and turned negative over the last hour, as the sellers returned across the crypto board. The spot now looks to revisit the daily lows of 216.98, trading modestly flat on the day. The coin is likely to extend the drop and eyes Friday’s low of 189.69, as the technical set up turns in favor of the bears. Despite the latest leg down, the digital asset still remains on track to book a whopping 30% weekly gain. The market capitalization for BCH/USD stands at $4.06 billion.
BCH/USD 15-min chart
No. 5 coin charted a rising wedge breakdown on the 15-minutes chart, exposing it to the pattern target near 190.00.
The price lacks any substantial supports, suggesting that the path of least resistance remains to the downside.
With the breakdown, BCH/USD broke below all the major Simple Moving Averages (SMA) while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) heads towards the oversold conditions.
On the flip side, the bulls need to rise above the 225 level, the confluence of the 21 and 50-bar SMAs, in order to extend the bounce towards the daily highs.
BCH/USD levels to watch
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|220.65
|Today Daily Change
|1.3457
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|220.4028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|248.3288
|Daily SMA50
|339.3903
|Daily SMA100
|300.8105
|Daily SMA200
|276.6047
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|228.9034
|Previous Daily Low
|206.5848
|Previous Weekly High
|245.8036
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.0667
|Previous Monthly High
|496.9345
|Previous Monthly Low
|299.0373
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|220.3777
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|215.1105
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|208.3573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|196.3118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|186.0388
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|230.6758
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|240.9489
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|252.9944
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
