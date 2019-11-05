Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD timidly grinding into rising wedge pattern breakdown

- Bitcoin Cash continues to lag reaction to broken rising wedge pattern.
- Technical indicators suggest that sideways trading will prevail in the near term.
Bitcoin Cash recently stepped above $300. However, an immediate reaction made sure that high levels remained a pipe dream. Following the snag, was a retracement move that found support at the 61.8% Fib level taken between the last swing high of $349.37 to a swing low of $198.18.
Another bullish action retested $300 but the price ended up settling between $300 and $280. BCH is dancing at $289 with its immediate downside supported by the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart.
A keen observation of the four-hour chart, I can spot a rising wedge pattern. Already BCH/USD has broken below the channel support. If the price fails to reclaim the support, the danger of breaking down even further will become more apparent.
Other technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests that sideways trading will take center stage in the short-term.
BCH/USD four-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: On the verge of bullish breakthrough
BTC/USD reached the top at $9,580 on Monday only to retreat to $9,411 by the time of writing. Despite the decline, BTC/USD is trading with 2.2% gains on a day-to-day basis amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
Eos price analysis: Bulls runs out of steam right at the verge of entering the $3.50 level
Following a bullish Monday, EOS/USD has slowed down a bit so far this Tuesday. EOS/USD had gone up from $3.28 to $3.46 this Monday but has since dropped to $3.45.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD pumps above $60, the ultimate target is $100
Litecoin is in a bullish phase after recovering from the 50’s range. The ongoing gains, although shallow have been able to place LTC in a trajectory above the trendline support. Litecoin is teetering above the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the four-hour chart.
XRP/USD re-enters $0.30 zone, looks to break through $0.3025 resistance level
XRP/USD is on course of charting its second straight bearish day. So far this Tuesday, Ripple has gone up from $0.299 to $0.3024. The bulls are looking to break past the $0.3025 resistance level, which has thwarted them twice before.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.