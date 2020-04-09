Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD retreats from $280 post halving

- Bitcoin Cash price rejected at $280 amid the halving but finds support above $260.
- Various technical levels point towards a consolidation movement ahead of a breakout towards $300.
Barely a day after Bitcoin Cash reward halving took place, buyers are already experiencing increased pressure from the sellers. The brief rally at the beginning of the week stalled at $280, leaving $300 untested. Halving ensures that the network is able to achieve the maximum supply, in this case, 21 million BCH coins.
Bitcoin Cash has now undergone its first halving after it forked from Bitcoin in 2017. Unlike past halvings for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash is yet to experience massive price rallies and volatility. It is clear that the trend is changing and May 2020 halving for Bitcoin could also pass with not much action coming into play.
Bitcoin Cash Price analysis
At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash is trading at $265. Movements upwards are limited by the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA. In addition to that, the RSI leveling motion signals that Bitcoin Cash could commence consolidation between $260 and $270. The MACD bullish divergence emphasizes that buyers have an upper hand. In case technical levels remain the same, Bitcoin Cash consolidation could eventually culminate in a breakout towards $300.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD prepares for a massacre ahead of the May halving, $5,000 still within reach
The cryptocurrency market is facing bearish corrections across the board led by the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. Recently, BTC/USD hit highs close to $7,500.
XRP/USD flirting with the 38.2% Fibonacci amid consolidation
Ripple price has kicked off the session on Thursday with losses amounting to 1.07%. The majority of the digital assets in the market are grappling with increased selling pressure. Bitcoin price is ...
ETH/USD drops down after encountering resistance at the SMA 200
ETH/USD is currently consolidating in a flag formation as it dropped from $173.31 to $171.75 in the early hours of Thursday. The price encountered resistance at the SMA 200 and fell down. If the bulls were to regain control, they have three obvious goals.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD recovery hits wall at $48, can buyers hold above $45?
Litecoin price has sustained gains above a key ascending trendline since the dip to $25 support in March. Recovery has been gradual but steady. The tug of war between the bears and the bulls made the $40 level impenetrable until the surge early this week when ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.