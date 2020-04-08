Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD rallies 8% mid-week, stalls at the 38.2% Fibo

- Bitcoin Cash bulls focus on breaking above $300 level despite the 4-hour oversold RSI.
- Technical levels remain positive; rally towards $300 seems imminent before the week’s trading end.
Bitcoin Cash price is arguably among the best performing cryptocurrencies on Wednesday. The Asian session yielded in the favor of the bulls, who pushed the price from $252.78 (opening value) to $278.13 (intraday high). BCH/USD has, however, adjusted lower to $273 (market value. In other words, the digital asset is still holding onto 8% gains accrued on the day.
BCH/USD is facing growing resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, taken between the last swing high at $500 to swing low at $135. The recovery this week has been steady following the break past $250 resistance.
The existing trend is bullish especially when the RSI and the MACD are considered. BCH/USD is currently oversold in the 4-hour range. However, with the RSI still pointing north above 70, Bitcoin Cash bulls still have the energy to push for gains targeting $300. Besides, the MACD’s bullish divergence emphasizes on the bulls’ position on the market.
Resistance one: $38.2% Fibonacci level
Resistance two: $300
Support one: $250
Support two: $225
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
