Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD plunge below $200 becomes apparent

- Bitcoin Cash remains bullish in the near term; based on key technical levels.
- The rising wedge pattern formation hints a possible reversal likely to send BCH towards $200.
Bitcoin Cash buyers have in the past three weeks broken several barriers from December low at $170. The return above $200 fueled the gains to levels past $250. Unfortunately, losses gripped the digital asset before the hurdle at $260 was tested.
Among the top ten cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Cash is the only one slightly in the green. After opening the session on Friday at $237.92, the price adjusted upwards to $237.94 (current market value). An intraday high has been formed at $240 amid the improving bullish trend and the expanding volatility.
Bitcoin Cash short term analysis suggests that more upside action is to be expected. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting above the average (50) and pointing north. If the indicator maintains the direction towards 70, buyers will gain more confidence and increase their entries. Besides, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) bullish cross and the recovery targeting the positive suggests that bulls are gaining traction.
On the other hand, although the short term analysis is bullish, Bitcoin Cash is facing a possible drop that could take it back into the region under $200. The possible drop is warranted by the forming rising wedge pattern. Therefore, to avert such devastating loss, the buyers must bring down the resistance at $260 and focus on higher levels towards $300.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
