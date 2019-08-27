Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD $300 support in jeopardy; bearish action targets $200

$300 appears to be a credible support but the sustained bearish price action hints further breakdown.

Bitcoin Cash in on the verge of a massive drop. This follows a failed attempt to break above the resistance at $320. Although $300 appears to be a credible support, the sustained bearish price action hints further breakdown.

All short-term technical indicators point towards a gravitating trend in the coming sessions. A glance at both the full stochastic oscillator and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reveals a continuing bearish momentum.

The MACD is back in the negative zone after hitting levels at +1.5 on Monday. The increasing bearish divergence suggests that sellers are gaining traction. At the same time, the full stochastic signal is strongly bearish with a negative gradient towards the oversold.

A minor positive indicator would be the breakout from the bullish flag pattern on the hourly chart. However, this depends on BCH's ability to defend $300 support and bounce upwards towards $310.

BCH/USD 1-hour chart