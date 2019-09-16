Bitcoin Cash market update: $310 is still unconquered despite a weekend surge

- Bitcoin Cash revives the uptrend after gaining momentum above the pivotal $300 level.
- A reversal is imminent for Bitcoin Cash following the full stochastic oscillator’s overbought conditions.
Bitcoin Cash has extended the higher low pattern after impressively chest thumping its way above the $300 pivotal level. A look at the hourly chart for BCH/USD trading pair shows an up trending market in the last couple of weeks. Besides, the crypto is up a 1.34% on the day after correction from the opening value at $303.19 to the current price at $307.3.
The uptrend broke out from the support at $295 and stepped above the simple moving averages; the 100 SMA on the one-chart and the 50 SMA. An engulfing candlestick over the weekend initially completed the leg above $300 before he buyers pushed the price towards $300.
The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is sitting at ease within the positive zone. A visible bullish divergence signals that the bulls are gaining traction against the bears. However, $310 has been tested but unbroken. The full stochastic oscillator suggests that a reversal is around the corner having hit a high at $95.65.
Inline to offer support is the 50 SMA, the 100 SMA and the ascending trendline. Other levels to keep in mind are the former pivotal level at $300, $295 and $280. Bitcoin Cash buyers must push the price above $310 to avoid sliding back into the bearish range between $295 and $300.
BCH/USD one-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD locked in a tight range
Bitcoin price is hovering above $10,300 following a weekend of low trading activity. However, its altcoin peers are performing relatively better led by Ethereum. The entire market is painted green on Monday with most assets posting gains between 0.3-3% on the day.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD leads the altcoin park in breaking away from Bitcoin
Ethereum price action over the weekend came as both a surprise and a welcomed move. Last week we discussed that investors were likely to start getting worried if Ethereum failed to correct the downtrend as soon as possible.
CME’s BTC Index Provider CF Benchmarks Wins EU License
CF Benchmarks, CME Group’s BTC index provider, received a benchmark license under the European Benchmarks Regulation (EU BMR). On Sept. 13, CF Benchmarks’ official Twitter account announced that the firm received its license from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.
Bobby Lee returns with new Bitcoin wallets and a $200,000 per Bitcoin prediction
China’s first Bitcoin exchange BTCC founder Bobby Lee has been missing from the cryptocurrency space for a while. However, he is now making a comeback with a new startup called Ballet. The startup is focused on bringing to the industry a new set of Bitcoin wallets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.