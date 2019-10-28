Bitcoin Cash market update: $300 bound BCH/USD hovers above $260

- Bitcoin Cash tested $285 resistance over the weekend session.
- The accelerated trendline is in line to offer support but the main trend line will in handy later.
Bitcoin Cash shifted its focus to $300 after clearing the resistance at $240. Last week was an extremely volatile week for BCH. From testing levels under $200, the crypto scaled the levels towards $300. However, Bitcoin Cash hit highs at $285 before plunging back to $240 (resistance turned support).
At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash is trading at $267 after correcting high 2.18% on the day. The bulls have been in action to the extent of touching $275 (intraday high). However, the shrinking volatility coupled with reducing volume means that upward movement will not easy.
The hour chart shows Bitcoin Cash exchanging hands above the accelerated ascending trendline. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is retreat after failing to touch 70. A further lower correction could hand over the mantle to the bears who keep on pushing for revenge.
On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is holding ground above the mean line (0.0). A slightly visible bullish cross shows that Bitcoin Cash is still in the hands of the bulls. Besides, the price is above the Simple Moving Averages. Moreover, the main trendline will become useful later in the event declines extend.
BCH/USD one-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
