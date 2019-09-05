Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD rejected at $300 again; another round in the bears’ chamber

- Bitcoin Cash bulls staged another attempt to break $300 resistance on Wednesday.
- Reject at $300 seems to have armored the bears pushing BCH back under $295.
Since Bitcoin Cash broke the recovery trendline commenced earlier this week, the price has had a bearish inclination. It became an uphill task to sustain the gains above the critical $300 due to the renewed bearish momentum emanating from the rejection around $305.
Bitcoin Cash corrected towards the next support target at $290. However, this time the buyers have been careful to defend the critical area. In fact, an assault was lodged at $300 during the late American session on Wednesday. Unfortunately, BCH was pushed back towards $290 after selling activity intensified at $300.
The current price action is slightly bullish with BCH battling to shake off the entanglement with the bears. The 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) offers support at $290.85 while the immediate upside is capped under $295. Also limiting movements towards $300 is the 50 SMA 1-hour.
The full stochastic oscillator suggests that bear pressure is building traction. However, its oversold levels point towards recovery in the short-term. It is clear that BCH must rise above the resistance range and made headway above $300 to be able to focus on higher levels.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls lose steam around $10,650 mark
BTC/USD had a bearish Wednesday as the bulls lost steam around the $10,650-mark. The price dropped slightly from $10,635 to $10,587 over the day. This Thursday, the price has gone down further to $10,565.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD is eying these levels towards $300
Ethereum price is still grappling with acute selling pressure. This is happening despite the shallow recovery from the recent support area at $162. Besides, many analysts, investors, and traders have in the recent ...
Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD rejected at $300 again
Since Bitcoin Cash broke the recovery trendline commenced earlier this week, the price has had a bearish inclination. It became an uphill task to sustain the gains above the critical $300 due to the renewed bearish momentum emanating from the rejection around $300.
Social Media dApp iZbreaker collaborates with Ethereum Classic (ETC)
Ethereum Classic Labs has recently announced its partnership with the latest social media dApp iZbreaker. This dApp will be unveiled on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It is meant to be an invite-only community that will connect friends from around the world.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.