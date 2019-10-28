The BCH network will soon have less than $1250 of security generated every ten minutes.

Apparently, one miner controls 50% of the BCH network’s hash rate.

Although BTC hash rates have flourished, BCH power has continued to decline. The BCH network will soon have less than $1250 of security generated every ten minutes. This has resulted in slow and only partially full blocks. Recently, a block took three hours to mine instead of the usual ten minutes. When finally produced, it was only 2.4MB, or less than 10% of the maximum 32MB. However, it should be noted that slow blocks are not unheard of, even on the Bitcoin network.



These issues have raised concerns regarding the Bitcoin Cash network. Dr. Checksum 0. Zero, a long-time miner and Ph.D. said in one of his tweets that the number of miners that could attack the service had gone up by ten times.

…now I know at least 20 miners who could,” he said, telling that every single BTC pool could also stage an attack should it choose. hash. Fail, a blockchain research specialist, suggested there was “*enormous cause for concern*

Apparently, one miner controls 50% of the BCH network’s hash rate, and “essentially has full control of the chain at this point in time.” Recently, the miner found 24 (supposedly ten-minute blocks) in the course of two hours. hash.fail said: