Yesterday evening Bitcoin changed direction as the stock market turned down, but it has recovered during the early morning, recouping the losses. Leading the way is Bitcoin SV (+15.16%), crossing the $200 again, followed by Bitcoin Cash(+8.33%), whose miners will experience a halving event today, and Tezos(+6.72%). In the Ethereum-based token sector LINK(+9.5%) leads the gains together with HEDG(+7.5%).

Overall, the crypto sector gained about $4 billion of market cap and is currently valued at $207.376 billion (+1.73%). In the last 24 hours, the traded volume shrank from $57.3 to $46.4, a 13% drop, as cryptocurrencies began a sideways action, whereas Bitcoin dominance remains unchanged at 64.56 percent.

Hot News

Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) spread continues growing worldwide with over 1,44 million cases, and over eighty-two thousand deaths, whereas 301,385 recovered from the disease. The U.S. has surpassed 400,000 cases and twelve thousand deaths, with New York City as the most prominent infection spot, with a total of 142,384 cases, which means one-third of all infected people in the U.S lives in N.Y. The record of 1,939 deaths on Tuesday brings the total death toll to 12,722 as of Tuesday night.

Bitcoin Cash, the hard fork that was born as a split from Bitcoin in 2017, is about to experience a halving event in less than eight hours. After Block 629,999 is created, the reward for the next blocks will be cut in half, from 12.5 to 6.25 BCH. This is the first halving event for BCH. The halving of the Bitcoin cash will happen with approximately one month of difference from the halving of Bitcoin; thus, the effects of it in the miner activity will be closely followed. It is expected that some miners will leave the mining of BCH in search of better rewards elsewhere. The next to halve will be Bitcoin SV. That will happen in about two days. BSV rewards will also be cut to 6.25 BSV per block.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Bitcoin has bounced off the mid-Bollinger line after its yesterday's drop, but it is still finding resistance at $7,400. The price continues moving above the +1SD line, but the MACD transitioning to bearish warns of a period of consolidation and sideways action, as buyers lose steam. Thus, our current preferred position is neutral, awaiting the break of the $7,400 resistance level. That would drive BTC to its next target of $7,700.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 6,800 7,100 7,400 6,550 7,700 6,180 8,050

Ethereum

Ethereum has bounced off after a 38.2% Fibo retracement and now is creating a small body at the top of the previous candle's range. The MACD has made a bearish crossover; thus, we can expect, also, a sideways action for a while. We see the price moving near the +1SD line and the midline, a 20-period SMA, pointing upwards; therefore, we still hold the bullish stance on ETH. The level to watch is $176.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 158.00 160.00 175.00 142.00 180.00 135.00 184.00

Ripple

Ripple has retraced below the $20 level and dropped to the 50% Fibo level. Then, it made a bullish engulfing candle and is currently fighting to recover the $20 level. We see ETH's price move close to the +1SD line and the mid-Bollinger line also pointing upwards; therefore, the bias is still bullish. The MACD making a bearish crossover may signal a short period of sideways movement. The level to keep an eye on is 0.205. A break above it with growing volume would indicate a new leg up.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 0.1800 0.1900 0.2050 0.1700 0.2170 0.1620 0.2290

Try Secure Leveraged Trading with EagleFX!