Bitcoin cash with ticker BCHUSD made a strong recovery back in July but we dont know if it was wave III of a bullish trend or only sharp wave C of a contra-trend movement. Well, what's important at the moment is that the pullback on 4h time frame from $330 is overlapping, thus it can be a correction, so ideally that's a wave IV pullback, meaning that uptrend can still show up. Now that the price recovered back above important 236 level, seems like a complex W-X-Y corrective decline from the highs is completed, but with recent new complex (W)-(X)-(Y) corrective rally, seems like BCH will stay sideways within an A-B-C-D-E bullish triangle pattern for a higher degree wave 4. Currently it can be slowing down within a new three-wave drop for a higher degree wave C down to 200 - 180 support area before we will see a stabilization again.
For more analysis you may want to check our recording of a latest live webinar from October 02 2023 below:
