- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been sliding down after hitting $315.00.
- The coin is driven by bearish sentiments that dominate the market.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH), now the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.3 billion, has lost over 3% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $293.20 by the time of writing. BCH/USD attempted to stay above $300.00 handle during early Asian hours, but the overall downside trend on the cryptocurrency market pushed it down.
Read also: Ethereum's creator Vitalik Buterin suggested using Bitcoin Cash blockchain as a temporary solution for ETH scalability issues.
Bitcoin Cash's technical picture
BCH /USD topped out at $315 on July 25 and has been sliding down ever since. A failure to stay above $300 handle spoils the short-term technical picture of the coin. We will need to have this ground regained pretty soon to mitigate an immediate bearish pressure.
The nearest support awaits us at $291.00, which is Thursday's low. Once it is out of the way, the downside may gain traction with the next focus on $282.15 (July 24 low). The next downside barrier is created by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart at $265.50, followed by the lower line of 1-day Bollinger Band at $245.00.
On the upside, a sustainable move above psychological $300 will mitigate the initial bearish pressure and create an upside impulse with the next focus on the recent high of $315.00 with the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band located on approach. This local resistance is followed by SMA100 4-hour at $321.50 and the middle line of 1-day Bollinger Band at $331.00.
BCH/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
