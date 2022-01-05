Bitcoin can snag market share from gold over time as a “byproduct” of more adoption along with the potential from “Bitcoin-specific scaling solutions,” Goldman Sachs’ co-head of foreign exchange strategy Zach Pandl said in a research note to clients Tuesday.
“Hypothetically, if Bitcoin’s share of the ‘store of value’ market were to rise to 50% over the next five years (with no growth in overall demand for stores of value) its price would increase to just over $100,000, for a compound annualized return of 17-18% (accounting for growth in Bitcoin supply over time),” Pandl wrote in the note.
Goldman estimates that the public holds about $2.6 trillion of gold for investment purposes, assuming a gold price of $1,800 per troy ounce. Bitcoin’s float-adjusted market capitalization is currently just under $700 billion, Pandl wrote, adding that this implies Bitcoin currently commands an approximate 20% share of the “store of value” (gold and Bitcoin) market.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
