Bitcoin has beaten all important resistance for a buy signal...as we surge higher to 45500 over night.
Ripple apparently was base building!! We have shot higher to 7750 & the next target of 8500/8550 - as far as 9120 over night.
Ethereum continues higher as far as the next target of 3200/3230.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin through 23.6% Fibonacci resistance at 41400/500 which I consider to be a buy signal targeting 45400/500 with a high for the day exactly here. If we continue higher this week look for 46600/800. We should struggle to beat this level here but probably only a pause - shorts may be too risky. A break higher targets 49000/500.
Good support at 42600/400 today. However if we continue lower look for a buying opportunity at 40800/500. Longs need stops below 40300.
Ripple beat strong resistance at 7350/7450 for a nice medium term buy signal. Buy & hold!! Targets up to 8500/8550 have been hit as we look for a test of strong resistance at 9480/9580. A break above 9650 is the next buy signal.
Strong support at 8600/8500 failed however but expect strong support at 8300/8200 - longs need stops below 8100. Support at 7350/7250. Longs need stops below 7150.
Ethereum shot higher to all targets as far as 3200/3230. If we continue higher look for 3400/3420 then 3510/30.
Strong support at 3000/2970 then 2840/00.
