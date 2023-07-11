Share:

Bitcoin (BTC $30,397) staged a fresh breakout attempt into July 11 as the battle for yearly highs stayed hot.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

$31,000 reappears in BTC price “leverage crunch”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC price briefly passing $31,000 before the July 10 daily close.

In a copycat move, seemingly with last week’s snap higher for inspiration, BTC/USD managed to approach resistance before momentum waned, subsequently falling back over $800.

Some form of continuation did set in thereafter, and at the time of writing, Bitcoin traded around $30,500.

For Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, the overnight move had all the hallmarks of a “leverage crunch.”

“The markets just continues chopping,” he told Twitter followers in his latest update.

Bitcoin had a leverage crunch in the past 24 hours, taking out all the highs & going back to the start in one go. The only difference between now and Thursday? No new lows have been made. $30,200 supporting. Don't get chopped out!

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Michaël van de Poppe/Twitter

Popular trader Crypto Daan compared recent behavior with the “Bart Simpson” style chart features from before, where BTC price would spike to a plateau and hold there, only to retrace the full run later. Currently, however, Bart has been replaced with a structure reminiscent of the Burj Khalifa.

Meanwhile, trader and analyst Rekt Capital flagged $30,600 as the level to flip.

“BTC is now pressing past the ~$30600 Ascending Triangle resistance. But it’s key to note that $BTC has pressed past this level before only to form an upside wick,” he said during the overnight run to $31,000.

So BTC needs to turn the ~$30600 into support in the coming days for BTC to confirm its breakout.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Rekt Capital/Twitter

“Re-accumulation” as usual

Bitcoin nonetheless remained in a familiar range in play for multiple weeks.

In the latest edition of its weekly newsletter, The Week On-Chain, analytics firm Glassnode suggested that this was characteristic of Bitcoin price cycles.

“Bitcoin data often displays strangely repetitive patterns cycle after cycle. In the 2021-22 cycle, the $30k price level formed somewhat of a ‘mid-point,’ and was tested several times both from above and below,” it stated.

A very similar level was observed in 2013-16 around the $425 level, and again in 2018-19 at approximately $6.5k.

Bitcoin cycle mid-point comparison chart (screenshot). Source: Glassnode

Glassnode added that “re-accumulation” was the tag that best fits the nature of the current BTC price action.