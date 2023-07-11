Bitcoin (BTC $30,397) staged a fresh breakout attempt into July 11 as the battle for yearly highs stayed hot.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView
$31,000 reappears in BTC price “leverage crunch”
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC price briefly passing $31,000 before the July 10 daily close.
In a copycat move, seemingly with last week’s snap higher for inspiration, BTC/USD managed to approach resistance before momentum waned, subsequently falling back over $800.
Some form of continuation did set in thereafter, and at the time of writing, Bitcoin traded around $30,500.
For Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, the overnight move had all the hallmarks of a “leverage crunch.”
“The markets just continues chopping,” he told Twitter followers in his latest update.
Bitcoin had a leverage crunch in the past 24 hours, taking out all the highs & going back to the start in one go. The only difference between now and Thursday? No new lows have been made. $30,200 supporting. Don't get chopped out!
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Michaël van de Poppe/Twitter
Popular trader Crypto Daan compared recent behavior with the “Bart Simpson” style chart features from before, where BTC price would spike to a plateau and hold there, only to retrace the full run later. Currently, however, Bart has been replaced with a structure reminiscent of the Burj Khalifa.
Meanwhile, trader and analyst Rekt Capital flagged $30,600 as the level to flip.
“BTC is now pressing past the ~$30600 Ascending Triangle resistance. But it’s key to note that $BTC has pressed past this level before only to form an upside wick,” he said during the overnight run to $31,000.
So BTC needs to turn the ~$30600 into support in the coming days for BTC to confirm its breakout.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Rekt Capital/Twitter
“Re-accumulation” as usual
Bitcoin nonetheless remained in a familiar range in play for multiple weeks.
In the latest edition of its weekly newsletter, The Week On-Chain, analytics firm Glassnode suggested that this was characteristic of Bitcoin price cycles.
“Bitcoin data often displays strangely repetitive patterns cycle after cycle. In the 2021-22 cycle, the $30k price level formed somewhat of a ‘mid-point,’ and was tested several times both from above and below,” it stated.
A very similar level was observed in 2013-16 around the $425 level, and again in 2018-19 at approximately $6.5k.
Bitcoin cycle mid-point comparison chart (screenshot). Source: Glassnode
Glassnode added that “re-accumulation” was the tag that best fits the nature of the current BTC price action.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTM accumulation exceeds selling even as Fantom price fails to breach the multi-month barrier
Fantom price was recovering at a consistent pace until July 7, when the altcoin declined to nearly three-week lows. The change in price action's direction was expected to change the investors' behavior as well, and it did, but unlike expectations.
Grayscale goes after SEC over leveraged ETFs, GBTC discount shrinks to 15-month high
Grayscale has been fighting the SEC just like a few of its other peers in the crypto space. Considered to be the pioneer of Bitcoin investment products with its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the asset manager has always been vocal over regulations and is now directly taking a shot at the same.
Ripple lawyer calls Gary Gensler a “bad faith regulator” as SEC approves Grayscale's Bitcoin Futures ETF
Ripple lawyer and XRP proponent John E Deaton joins the Crypto Twitter community, which is in awe after the SEC approved Grayscale's leveraged Bitcoin Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), giving the product the go-ahead to commence trading.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: CPI could give BTC direction
Bitcoin price could breach the $30,500 hurdle if it holds above the local low of $29,950. Ethereum price looks ready for another leg higher above $2,000 as ETH gains pace against the USDT. Ripple price shows investors are not trading the intermediate with possible entry and exit points at $0.448 and $0.506, respectively.
Bitcoin: Could BTC revisit $25,000 as ETF-induced hype dissipates?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows multiple sell signals on the daily chart, hinting at a short-term correction. Although the longer-term outlook remains bullish, the hype generated by multiple US-based companies filing for Bitcoin ETF seems to be waning.