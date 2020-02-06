- Bitcoin has resumed the upside trend after a short-lived consolidation period.
- Once $10,000 is broken, the bullisn trend will gather speed.
Bitcoin resumed the upside trend after a short period of consolidation and hit a new high of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,6720. The first digital coin has gained 3% in recent 24 hours and 1% since the beginning of the day. Despite a strong growth, Bitcoin market dominance continued declining as many altcoins have registered double-digit gains.
$10,000 is just a beginning
A founder of Blockroots, Josh Rager, who is also popular crypto twitter analyst, noted that a sustainable move above $9,550 would result in a strong growth towards $10,000 and $11,000.
For you $BTC bears in denial, the trend has officially changed & many still don't seem to understand that I made a chart to show you what it looks like when a trend changes to higher-highs and higher-lows It's a simple concept BTC even closed above a key level at $9550.
According to his chart, Bitcoin has been creating a series of higher lows, indicating that a bullish trend is in place.
BTC/USD: Technical picture implies that $10,000 is within reach
A the upside momentum is gaining traction, the price may test $10,000 soon. A sustainable move above the recent high of $9,772 will unleash the bullish potential and push the price towards the critical resistance. Once it is broken, $10,150 will come into focus. This barrier is created by 23.6% Fibo retracement for the downside move from July 2019 high to December 2019 low. The next target is $10,500. It includes the previous recovery high and the highest level since October 2019.
On the downside, the first important barrier comes at $9,300. It is reinforced by 38.2% Fibo retracement for the above-said move. This area has been limiting the recovery since the beginning of February; now it has transformed to a strong support. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $9,000 and $8,850, which is SMA200 daily. This area will stop the sell-off for the time being and help to create a condition for another bullish wave.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Why BTC/USD lifts off to $10,000, why intense resistance anticipated?
Bitcoin woke up from its slump towards the end of last week as well as the beginning of this week. On the downside, Bitcoin tested $9,050 support.
EOS/USD breaks free from the range; $5.00 on radars
EOS, now the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.2 billion, has gained over 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $4.57 by press time.
IOT/UST symmetrical triangle breakout aims at $0.36
IOTA is among the cryptoassets that have performed incredibly well on Thursday. While most cryptos settled above new support zones following Wednesday’s surge.
XLM/USD goes ballistic
Stellar's XLM, the 13th largest digital coin with the current market value of $1.34 billion, has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0700 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.