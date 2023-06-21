Share:

Bitcoin is in an impulsive recovery in the 4-hour chart after we spotted a completed A-B-C correction. We also mentioned and highlighted strong weekly technical support 2 days back here on FXstreet CLICK HERE. Now that Bitcoin is breaking even above channel resistance line and 28500 bullish confirmation level, we can easily expect more gains within a new five-wave bullish cycle, just watch out for short-term pullbacks.

We talked about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in our video analysis shared more than a week ago on June 12. For a detailed view we suggests to watch the video below:

