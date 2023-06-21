Bitcoin is in an impulsive recovery in the 4-hour chart after we spotted a completed A-B-C correction. We also mentioned and highlighted strong weekly technical support 2 days back here on FXstreet CLICK HERE. Now that Bitcoin is breaking even above channel resistance line and 28500 bullish confirmation level, we can easily expect more gains within a new five-wave bullish cycle, just watch out for short-term pullbacks.
We talked about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in our video analysis shared more than a week ago on June 12. For a detailed view we suggests to watch the video below:
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto crackdown to intensify as five US agencies join hands to form anti-crypto crime task force
The crypto market is presently more vulnerable to regulatory actions than it is to crypto crashes, as has been experienced in the last few weeks. However, despite the bearish impact of the authorities on the crypto market, the regulatory bodies do not seem to be in the mood to back off.
Singapore central bank proposes protocols for the use of “Purpose Bound” cryptocurrencies
The central bank of Singapore, has released a white paper opening doors to digital currency usage, in a “Purpose Bound” manner. This implies that the regulator would control the life cycle of the digital currency, and institutions would specify terms of use while supporting digital asset transfers.
Litecoin price could hit $100 on LTC halving in six weeks
Litecoin will undergo the third halving event on August 2, 2023, which will reduce the block rewards from 12.5 to 6.25 LTC. But all the prophecies and forecasts about Litecoin price have failed to manifest due to Bitcoin’s volatility and uncertain moves from the United States’ regulatory bodies.
WisdomTree joins traditional finance's BTC race for Bitcoin ETF approval
WisdomTree has applied for consideration for its Bitcoin Trust approval and listing on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The application comes the same month and only days after BlackRock's filing, with market analysts still evaluating the chances of success for the latter’s application.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.