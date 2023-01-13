BTC/USD technical analysis
-
W Breakout.
-
Uptrend continues.
-
Temporary bottom has been established.
-
22967 is the target.
MEGATREND MAs: Bullish
D1 chart BTC/USD
1. The bottom.
2. Order block.
3. Entry zone.
4. Swing target.
Bitcoin is bullish. Temporary bottom has been made and I don’t expect it to be broken. It would take a major disaster of an exchange to effectively drop the pair below its supported minimum of 15000.
I am long and have been buying dips as technicals and fundamentals suggest longs.W bullish pattern is playing out. Bitcoin is like the SNP500, it is made to be bullish by default. So I am expecting a further move to 20000 and 22967 Q H5. We don’t pay for SWAPS so it’s a swing trading time! Additionally, the price is above the moving averages and it formed a so-called sequence (strong trend) where buying the dips continues.
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
