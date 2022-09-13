Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels.
Bitcoin Headline News:Corrective rally - Next Move Lower.
Crypto Market Summary Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave ii).
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Once tech stocks top later in the next session, bitcoin shouldn't be far behind.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tokenization of illiquid assets to reach $16T by 2030 – Report
A large chunk of the world's wealth today is locked in illiquid assets, notes the report's authors. The total size of tokenized illiquid assets, including real estate and natural resources could reach $16.1 trillion by 2030.
Crypto.com price attempts a 20% rally without hunting sell-stops
Crypto.com price has been on a bullish trend between September 7 and 10 as Bitcoin price exploded due to bullish resurgence. However, as bulls exhaust, BTC is slowing down, and altcoins, including CRO, are also taking a minor hit.
Saved from capitulation, is Ethereum headed to $2,000 or $1,429?
Ethereum’s struggle to breach the $2,000 mark that started back in May this year has failed time and again. The biggest reason is the persisting investor fear thatis keeping the crypto market subdued. The altcoin king has been facing bearish woes for about three weeks.
LUNA surges by 229% as Terra continues to build on its promise of sustainable development
Terra announced that the company had completely revamped its website during the wee hours of September 13. Despite a staggering 229% rise this week, LUNA is correcting 30%+ on the daily chart.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.