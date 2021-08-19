Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Prediction 
Cryptocurrency Trading Forecast BTCUSD & ETHUSD: 
Technical Analysis Bitcoin:Upside target is 51,100
Technical Analysis Ethereum: Is now touching on its 61.8% retracement level,where it's likely to turn lower

Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave c) of B completed
Ethereum Elliott Wave:Wave B in place, requires confirmation

Trading Levels Bitcoin: Next resistance is 48,000
Trading Levels Ethereum: Major trading Level 3 (TL3) 3,000 resistance

Bitcoin Trading Strategy: As explained in the video, to short this market an Impulse wave lower is required

Peter Mathers TradingLounge

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.

