Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Prediction
Cryptocurrency Trading Forecast BTCUSD & ETHUSD:
Technical Analysis Bitcoin:Upside target is 51,100
Technical Analysis Ethereum: Is now touching on its 61.8% retracement level,where it's likely to turn lower
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave c) of B completed
Ethereum Elliott Wave:Wave B in place, requires confirmation
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Next resistance is 48,000
Trading Levels Ethereum: Major trading Level 3 (TL3) 3,000 resistance
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: As explained in the video, to short this market an Impulse wave lower is required
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon Price Forecast: SAFEMOON reveals a cosmic opportunity
SafeMoon price laid a bull trap on August 7 with the 39.59% gain and a daily close above the 20-day SMA at $0.00000259, the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the descending triangle’s upper trend line. It was the best daily performance since May 6.
Cardano price ready to conquer new highs, while ADA debuts on the Coin Cloud platform
Cardano price rallied over 50% last week, carrying ADA to within 10% of the all-time high of $2.51. Since February, it was the best weekly performance and repositioned the cryptocurrency as a new target for speculators moving forward.
Shiba Inu may have laid a bull trap, as $0.00000711 becomes pivotal
Shiba Inu price shaped a cup-with-handle base through July and early August before triggering on August 16 with a daily close above the handle high of $0.00000887. The breakout has quickly introduced ...
Top 3 Price Prediction: 2021 - what is next for BTC, ETH and XRP?
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and XRP have engaged various strategic support and resistance levels since the March 2020 low. Each carving out a unique price structure that projects bullish outcomes for the major ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.