Summary: Bitcoin high is expected range 25k as Wave 1 or C.

Elliott Wave: Wave iii)

Strategies: No Strategy / Exit Longs next high or hold for 25K.

Bitcoin CME Futures contracts are still 25% shorts over 6% longs and with diminishing volume in the current trend upwards will see this market turn around the $25,000 price level.

In terms of the TradingLevels the 25K is the Medium Level and will not only play a strong resistance, but is in line with a top for the Elliott Wave count terminating around the 25k price point.

Expect a top at around the 25k, this top will also coincide with other global Indices markets including the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD topping out.



