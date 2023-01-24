Summary: Bitcoin high is expected range 25k as Wave 1 or C.
Elliott Wave: Wave iii)
Strategies: No Strategy / Exit Longs next high or hold for 25K.
Bitcoin CME Futures contracts are still 25% shorts over 6% longs and with diminishing volume in the current trend upwards will see this market turn around the $25,000 price level.
In terms of the TradingLevels the 25K is the Medium Level and will not only play a strong resistance, but is in line with a top for the Elliott Wave count terminating around the 25k price point.
Expect a top at around the 25k, this top will also coincide with other global Indices markets including the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD topping out.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
