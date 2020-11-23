Bitcoin BTC Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Today's Bitcoin video is a little different, It's focuses of two aspects, a new Elliott Wave bullish trend and a bearish trend count. I wont look at the Bitcoin Intraday count or my positions in Bitcoin which now stands at AUD 59K - Peter Mathers tradinglounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is a better investment vehicle than gold and institutional investors buy it
Besides the fear of missing out, a shift from gold to Bitcoin quickly picks up momentum among corporate investors as they now see it as a better store of value. More corporate investors turn to Bitcoin as Grayscale reports over 1billion added to its cryptocurrency funds in Q3 2020.
Prominent analyst shorts XRP amid growing euphoria among investors
XRP was one of the few cryptocurrencies not going up despite the bullishness of the market. However, in the past four days, XRP price has exploded by 87%, reaching a high of $0.5544. Big Chonis, a crypto mentor and trader, has just stated ...
OKEX withdrawals to trigger a massive volatility spike on the cryptocurrency market
OKEx, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is ready to unlock a cryptocurrency withdrawal functionality on November 27. The trading platform users had to wait over a month until the company settled its legal issues and the Chinese police released one of its co-founders and a private key holder.
Bitcoin final leg to $20,000 lingers, as crypto bull cycle rockets
Cryptocurrencies across the board had a memorable weekend session, with most of them rallying to new yearly highs. Ethereum, for instance, hit highs of $585 for the first time since 2018. On the other hand, Ripple brushed shoulders with $0.5.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.