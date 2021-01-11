Cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC & Ripple XRP Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading - tradinglounge.com
Overview: the move lower from 40,000 is bullish corrective and I took the opportunity to add to my position. I can see on the COT report Hedge funds have been reducing long positions and adding to short positions and they are net short from last week.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave :Wave (iv).
Trading Levels: Major Level Support above TL3|30,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: New long trade set up and have moved stops up on long positions.
Bitcoin bull cycle temporarily on hold as altcoins bleed
The cryptocurrency market has opened the week's trading in substantial losses. The market is mainly painted red after Bitcoin pulled the majority of cryptocurrencies down. BTC slumped from price levels above $40,000 to an intraday low of around $32,000.
EOS price takes a 20% nosedive after Block.one CTO, Dan Larimer, resigns
EOS experienced a gruesome weekend as the price tanked by more than 20% amid the news that Dan Larimer had resigned as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Block.one. Larimer wrote on Voice.com that he had enjoyed his four-years at Block.one but “all good things must come to an end.”
LINK hunts for a local bottom as bulls prepare 40% upswing to $20
Chainlink, alongside Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and Polkadot, is leading the steep altcoin correction. The breakdown occurred in tandem with Bitcoin's slump from highs above $40,000 toward $30,000.
SushiSwap's trading volume skyrockets, SUSHI price set to follow
SushiSwap trading volume has increased significantly over the last 30 days. Santiment shows the volume has increased from $130 million to a 30-day peak of $593 million, representing a 78% growth.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.