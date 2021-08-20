Crypto Bitcoin BTCUSD and Ethereum ETHUSD: Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Technical Analysis Bitcoin:Upside target is 51,100
Technical Analysis Ethereum: Is now touching on its 61.8% but expect a move higher
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave c) of B to 50K
Ethereum Elliott Wave:another high to come
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Next resistance is 48,000 then 50K the 61.8% is 51,100
Trading Levels Ethereum: Major trading Level 3 (TL3) 3,000 resistance
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Neutral
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
