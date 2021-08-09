Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Prediction.
Cryptocurrency Trading Forecast BTCUSD & ETHUSD:
Technical Analysis Bitcoin: Must stay above 40,000 to remain bullish (Medium Level ML4).
Technical Analysis Ethereum: has reached its 50 - 618% retracement level at 3000 ( Major TradingLevel TL3).
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave c) of B.
Ethereum Elliott Wave: Wave (v) of a).
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Important Minor Level are the top of Minor Group 1 43,000 and 45,000
Trading Levels Ethereum: 2000 Major level TL2|2,000 support. The next levels are Minor Levels also called Minor Group 1: 2,100|2,200|2,300 the aim is to have the 2,300 top of Minor Group 1 the tested support. This sets the target for 2,500 the Medium Level.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Taking profit at 3000 for Ethereum. Protect profit on Bitcoin.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
