Bitcoin Elliott Wave : Wave v of (v) of iii) of 1 of (3)
Trading Levels: Medium Level 15,000 as the tested support is being confirmed, the next level is also a Medium Level 16,500
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Long at 10,800, 10,900, 11,000, 11,500 (Option to take % profit at 13,000 a Major Level)
Personal Note:
My Personal trading Strategy for Bitcoin is buying AU $1,000 each week, a dollar cost average strategy over the longer term,
I don't have a view of selling. Therefore I will not have any stop losses as I'm not trading Bitcoin,I have added two lots of AUD $10K So my total invested is now BTC 1.77819197 (AUD $38,000)
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
