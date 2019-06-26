Bitcoin (BTC) stops within a whisker of $13,000, to the moon we go!
- BTC/USD knocks on the critical $13,000.
- The growth will resume after a short period of consolidation.
The first digital currency came close to $13,000 handle and hit the highest level since January 2018 amid strongly bullish sentiments that swept the market. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $$12,650, off the intraday high touched at $12,940. The market capitalization of the coin hit $228 billion, while the dominance index spiked to 62.2%.
A bullish momentum has been supported series of positive fundamental factors including deliverable Bitcoin futures approval by CFTC. However, many experts believe, Tether pump is partially responsible for Bitcoin’s unstoppable growth.
Meanwhile, major altcoins are a mixed picture. Ethereum has gained 6% in recent 24 hours, while XRP has grown by 2%.
Meanwhile, the head of Circlye Jeremy Allaire is sure that the so called crypto winter is over. The market bottomed out in the end of 2018, which is confirmed by users activity, he added in the interview with CNBC.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.