Bitcoin (BTC) purchases now available at over 2,200 Coinstar kiosks courtesy of Coinme
- Customers in 21 states, as well as District Columbia, now have access to Coinme and Coinstar BTC buy services.
- Coinme was the first Bitcoin ATM licensed operator in the U.S. in 2014.
The United States Bitcoin consumers have a reason to smile following an announcement on May 22 that said that Coinme is expanding to the country. Users will be able to buy BTC in the grocery shops in one of the most simplified method. As from yesterday customers in 21 states as well as District Columbia have access to the services. These services were originally available in 19 states in at least 2,100 kiosks.
In the announcement, the CEO and co-founder of Coinme Neil Bergquist in regards the expansion:
“Bitcoin and other digital currencies offer unique benefits to consumers — including the potential for more cost-effective and faster remittances to family and friends. We’re thrilled to team up with Coinstar to make Bitcoin more accessible to consumers than ever before and offer a key component for the new digital currency economy.”
Coinme has been in the Bitcoin sales business for several years now. The company was the first Bitcoin ATM licensed operator in the U.S. in 2014. The company has a mission to make Bitcoin easily available and the collaboration with Coinstar has allowed them to put Bitcoin ATMs in kiosks and grocery shops including Jewel, Safeway and Save Mart. This service was started in January 2019 and has grown from being a crazy idea to a successful business model. The CEO of Coinstar Jim Gaherity said:
“The response to being able to purchase Bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks has been extremely positive with overwhelming demand by both consumers and new retailer partners. We are incredibly pleased with this collaboration with Coinme and are eager to continue expanding to new markets in the coming months.”
