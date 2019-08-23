Bitcoin (BTC) mining giant Bitmain firm announces purchasing more crypto mining chips that subject to a potential profit of $1.2 billion

Cryptocurrency mining giant set to boost their size by around 50%, with new chip purchases.

The source suggests that the company will be purchasing around 600,000 chips.

Bitmain Technologies, Cryptocurrency mining giant are boosting their size by some 50% over the next six months behind a supreme hardware order as leaked by the nearest source.

It was revealed by the Chinese social media platform, WeChat, the company, will be purchasing around 600,000 mining chips.

According to a source close to the matter with Taiwanese chip designers processing the order, the chips will be the latest updated 7nm variation, the hash rate of which will be 50 tera hashes/second.