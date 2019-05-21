Bitcoin (BTC) futures product soon to launch on BTSE

BTSE Futures platform supports up to 100x leveraging.

The Bitcoin community has a reason to celebrate another win as BTSE, a licensed crypto exchange announces the live trading of a Bitcoin futures product. BTC futures product will launch on the exchange’s BTSE Futures platform and supports up to 100x leveraging. The new service will go live in June 2019.

The BTSE Futures platform has support for both fiat and cryptocurrency as margin collateral. The traders will have the ability to set margin while utilizing both fiat and crypto especially while they buy and sell USD settled Bitcoin or Tether futures and will not require to make currency conversions.

At the moment, BTSE has support for seven fiat currencies including the US dollar, euro, GPB. Moreover, the platform currently supports four major digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin as well as USDT. The CEP of BTSE, Jonathan Leong expressed his excitement the new product saying: