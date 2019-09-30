- BTC/USD recoveres above $8,000 during the European hours.
- The further upside may be limited by a confluence of technical indicators.
Bitcoin (BTC) is on the upside quest, The first cryptocurrency has recovered from the recent low of $7,706 and got back above critical $8,000 amid growing upside momentum. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,050 with the local resistance created by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 15-min and SMA100 one-hour at $8,060 and the recent high on approach to $8,100.
BTC/USD short-term technical picture
On an hourly chart, BTC/USD has created a bottom at $7,750 during early Asian hours and has been growing slowly ever since. While the coin is still in the red zone on a day-on-day basis, a move above $8,000 is a good signal for Bitcoin bulls. However, we will need to see follow-through to confirm the recovery.
Strong resistance area is created on approach to $8,150 ( the upper line of one-hour Bollinger Band). Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $8,200 and $8,280 (the upper line of four-hour Bollinger Band).
On the downside, a move below $8,000 will negate the short-term positive forecast and bring sellers back to the market. The recent low on approach to $7,700 creates strong support that separates us from $7,500 ( the lower line of one-day Bollinger Band).
BTC/USD, one-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
