Bitcoin (BTC) ATM installations are booming, now surpassing 5,000 worldwide
- Bitcoin ATMs are seeing a growing demand, as the number surpasses 5,000 globally.
- The United States has the most, followed by Canada and then Austria.
There are a growing number on installations Bitcoin ATM’s across the globe, as the world’s number one cryptocurrency by market cap continues to have greater reach.
The number of Bitcoin ATMs globally has now surpassed the 5,000 mark. It is reported that they are spread across around 80 countries around the world. The United States at present maintains the top ranking, with over 3,200 BTC ATMs locations, which makes up 60.8% of Bitcoin ATMs globally.
Second spot sees Canada with ATMs installed in 687 locations. Third sees Austria with ATM installations in 266 locations.
