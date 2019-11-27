Bitcoin (BTC) ATM company announces partnership with largest mall operate in United States

Bitstop has entered into a partnership with Simon Malls, larget mall operator in the United States.

Bitcoin (BTC) automatic teller machines (ATM) company, Bitstop has announced a partnership with the largest shopping mall operator in the United States, Simon Malls, to install Bitcoin ATMs at several locations.

Bitstop detailed that they have already installed Bitcoin ATMs at five Simon Malls locations in California, Florida and Georgia.

CEO Andrew Barnard of Bitstop commented:

With the strategic timing of this new installation of Bitcoin ATMs at Simon Mall locations, customers can conveniently buy Bitcoin while doing their Black Friday and Christmas holiday shopping.

Bitsop,noted that they are licensed and regulated, in addition to planning to grow its teller machine network by over 500 locations by the end of 2020, according to the CEO Barnard.