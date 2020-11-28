Cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC Ethereum ETH Technical Analysis Elliott Wave - tradinglounge.com
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave (c) of b) of 2 or 4
Trading Levels: The 15,800 is an important support of Wave 4
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Wait for the correction to complete as Wave 2 or 4
Personal Note:
My Personal trading Strategy for Bitcoin is buying AU $1,000 each week, a dollar cost average strategy over the longer term,
I don't have a view of selling. Therefore I will not have any stop losses as I'm not trading Bitcoin,I have added two lots of AUD $10K So my total invested is now BTC 2.63797624 (AUD $60,000)
