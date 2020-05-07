Bitcoin broke free from the intraday range and touched the intraday high at $9,611. By the time of writing, BTC/USD retreated to $9,476, though the upside momentum is still strong. The RSI on a 1-hour chart points upwards, which means the price may continue its trip to the North.

From the technical point of view, the local support is created by a $9,400-$9,380 area that served as a resistance level since the end of Wednesday. It the price manages to stay above this barrier, the bullish trend will gain traction with the next focus on the intraday high followed by pivotal $10,000.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart



