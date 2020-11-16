In the H4 timeframe, Bitcoin had a climatic up move till 6 Nov 2020 followed by a change of character with increasing of supply, which defined the trading range between 14400–16000. On 13 Nov 2020, Bitcoin had a breakout followed by a pullback tested the resistance-turned-support around 16000. Should this reversal process be successful, a break above the immediate resistance at 16540 should see a speculation up move to test the target at 18000.
Watch the video below (Timestamp starts 3:48) to find out this simple (overlooked by majority traders) yet profitable way to trade the breakout to increase your winning rate:
Below are the key parameters for Bitcoin potential long setup for trading session on 16 Nov 2020.
Entry: long stop order at 16540.
Stop loss: 15956.
Take profit: 18000.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
