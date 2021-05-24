Bitcoin –" if you have followed me on social media since 11th May you will know that I predicted the crypto crash, after spotting a 2 month head & shoulders reversal pattern, which completed on the 17th May for a clear sell signal.
Ripple has crashed to very important 6 month trend line & 200 day moving average support at 0.7040-0.6558.
This is the best chance of an end to the crash.
Ethereum has collapsed to retest the 14 months 61.8% Fibonacci support at 1728. In fact, as I write we bottomed exactly at 1731. Quite incredible how accurate technical analysis can be in crypto markets.
This is the last line of defence for bulls with a potential double bottom buy signal –If you have been waiting for an excellent buying opportunity then this is worth a gamble.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin retests the 30066 low, just above my ultimate target for the head & shoulders sell signal at 27500/27000. Although I do not see support at 30000 it is obviously a psychological number – markets can gravitate towards large round numbers. A double bottom here cannot be ignore, especially when Ripple & Ethereum test very important longer-term supports here & now.
Brave bulls can try longs at 31100/30000 but be aware that my ultimate target for the crash was 27500/27000. So save some funds to add to longs here. However, longs need stops below 25500. A break lower signals significant further losses are likely.
Longs at 31100/30000 can target 33500/34000 & 35500/36000. First resistance at 37000/38000 is the main challenge for bulls today. A break above 38500 signals further gains to 40500/41500.
Ripple crashed to very important 6-month trend line & 200-day moving average support at 0.7040-0.6558. Brave bulls or longer-term investors can try longs with stops below 0.6400. If prices hold below here then all is lost for the bulls & a further significant correction to the downside looks likely. Initially we can target 0.5100 – 0.4800.
Longs at 0.7040-0.6558 target 0.7500 & 0.8000/8100. A break above 0.8300 signals further gains to 0.8950/0.9000. Expect very strong resistance at 0.9200/9450.
Ethereum tests important 61.8% Fibonacci support at 1728 for a potential double bottom buy signal. Brave bulls can try longs here & can also average down, buying a little more at the 200 day moving average at 1550. It is entirely possible that this will be the low for the crash. Longs MUST stop below 1500. A break lower to kills the recovery hopes & risks a slide to 1300/1250. Although the decline may pause here I do not see this as a strong support level & longs would be extremely risky.
Longs at 1750/1550 initially target 2000/2100. Expect strong resistance at 2300/2400. We could reverse here & a retest of 1750/1550 cannot be ruled out. Scalpers can try shorts (initially targeting 2200/2100) with stops above 2500. A break above 2500 is far more positive I see this as a buy signal targeting 2600 & 2750/2800.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
