Bitcoin – if you have followed me on social media since 11th May you will know that I predicted the crypto crash, after spotting a 2-month head & shoulders reversal pattern, which completed on the 17th May for a clear sell signal.

I also suggested longs at 31100/30000. We bottomed exactly at & shot higher to first resistance at 37000/38000 for an easy 7000 ticks profit. YESTERDAY WE TOPPED EXACTLY AT 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE RESISTANCE AT 40500/800.

OUTLOOK IS NEGATIVE FOR TODAY

Ripple XRP shorts at 38.2% Fibonacci & short-term moving average resistance at1.0515/1.0545 worked perfectly on the sell-off to the first target of 0.9000/0.8970. Yesterday we topped exactly at resistance at 1.0515/1.0545 with shorts working again.

Ethereum longs at the 1730 area worked perfectly on the 1000 tick (or 58%) rally to strong resistance at 2750/2800. We topped exactly here yesterday & shorts at2750/2800 worked perfectly as we sold off to the first support at 2400/2350. We bottomed exactly here & longs worked on the bounce back to 2750/2800 for another 700 pips yesterday.

A TOTAL POTENTIAL PROFIT OF 1700 PIPS ALREADY THIS WEEK JUST IN ETH.

Daily analysis

Bitcoin hit the 200-day moving average resistance at 40500/800 exactly as predicted& topped exactly here. Shorts need stops above 41000. A break higher is a buy signal targeting the head & shoulders neckline at 43600/43800. Shorts need stops above 44000.

Shorts at the 200 days moving average resistance at 40500/800 target 38800/700.

(already hit), perhaps as far as minor support at 37100/37000 (our target for today). Further losses risk a slide to 35500 & a retest of strong support at 31100/30000, just above my ultimate target for the head & shoulders sell signal at 27500/27000.

Brave bulls can try longs again at 31100/30000 but be aware that my ultimate target for the crash was 27500/27000. So save some funds to add to longs here. Howeverlongs need stops below 25500. A break lower signals significant further losses are likely.

Ripple retests important 38.2% Fibonacci & short term moving average resistance at1.0515/1.0545. Shorts need stops above 1.1100. A break higher is a buy signaltargeting 1.1700/1.1800, perhaps as far as 1.3000/1.3500.

Shorts at strong resistance at 1.0515/1.0545 re-target first support at 0.9000/0.8980, perhaps as far as 0.8050/30. Again expect very important 6 month trend line & 200day moving average support at 0.7040-0.6558 to hold the downside. Brave bulls or longer-term investors can try longs with stops below 0.6400. If prices hold below here then all is lost for the bulls & a further significant correction to the downside looks likely. Initially, we can target 0.5100 – 0.4800.

Ethereum struggles at strong resistance at 2750/2800. Shorts need stops above 2900for another to buy signal targeting 3050/3100, perhaps as far as strong resistance at3300/3400. Shorts need stops above 3500.

Shorts at 2750/2800 target minor support again at 2400/2350. A break lower targets2140/30 before a retest of important 61.8% Fibonacci support at 1728. Brave bulls can try longs here again & can also average down, buying a little more at the 200day moving average at 1600. It is entirely possible that this will be the low for the crash. Longs MUST stop below 1500. A break is lower to kills the recovery hopes & risks a slide to 1300/1250. Although the decline may pause here I do not see this as a strong support level & longs would be extremely risky.

