Bitcoin – if you have followed me on social media since 11th May you will know that I predicted the crypto crash, after spotting a 2-month head & shoulders reversal pattern, which completed on the 17th May for a clear sell signal.
I also suggested longs at 31100/30000 yesterday. We bottomed exactly at & shot higher to first resistance at 37000/38000 for an easy 7000 ticks profit.
Ripple XRP crashed to a very important 6-month trend line & 200-day moving average support at 0.7040-0.6558. We wrote: This is the best chance of an end to the crash.
What a call!! Prices bottomed at 6510 & shot higher to strong resistance at 0.9200/9450. However, we continued higher to important 38.2% Fibonacci & short-term moving average resistance at 1.0515/45.
Ethereum we wrote: has collapsed to retest the 14 month 61.8% Fibonacci support at 1728. In fact, as I write we bottomed exactly at 1731.
This is the last line of defence for bulls with a potential double bottom buy signal – If you have been waiting for an excellent buying opportunity then this is worth a gamble.
What a call! Prices bottomed exactly here & shot higher to beat strong resistance at 2300/2400 for a buy signal targeting 2600 & 2750/2800. We topped exactly here.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin shot higher to first resistance at 37000/38000 & is the main challenge for bulls today. However, we also have strong resistance at 39500/40500. So it is only above 41500 that bulls are fully back in control, initially targeting 42000/42500 & head & shoulders neckline at 43750/44000.
Failure to beat the 37500/40500 resistance area keeps bears in control. Remember we are in a 2 month bear trend & this could be just the start. Below 37000 risks a slide to 35500 & a retest of strong support at 31100/30000, just above my ultimate target for the head & shoulders sell signal at 27500/27000.
Brave bulls can try longs again at 31100/30000 but be aware that my ultimate target for the crash was 27500/27000. So save some funds to add to longs here. However, longs need stops below 25500. A break lower signals significant further losses are likely.
Ripple tests important 38.2% Fibonacci & short-term moving average resistance at 1.0515/1.0545. Shorts need stops above 1.1400. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.1700/1.1800, perhaps as far as 1.3000/1.3500.
Shorts at strong resistance at 1.0515/1.0545 target 0.9000/0.8970, perhaps as far as 0.8050/30. Again expect very important 6-month trend line & 200-day moving average support at 0.7040-0.6558 to hold the downside. Brave bulls or longer-term investors can try longs with stops below 0.6400. If prices hold below here then all is lost for the bulls & a further significant correction to the downside looks likely. Initially we can target 0.5100 – 0.4800.
Ethereum longs at the 1730 area worked perfectly on the 1000 tick (or 58%) rally to strong resistance at 2750/2800. This the main challenge for bulls today. Shorts need stops above 2850. A break higher is another buy signal targeting first resistance at 3050/3100, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 3300/3400. Shorts need stops above 3500.
Shorts at 2750/2800 target first support at 2400/2350. A low for the day is certainly possible here but longs need stops below 2300. A break lower to targets 2140/30 before a retest of important 61.8% Fibonacci support at 1728. Brave bulls can try longs here again & can also average down, buying a little more at the 200 day moving average at 1600. It is entirely possible that this will be the low for the crash. Longs MUST stop below 1500. A break lower to kills the recovery hopes & risks a slide to 1300/1250. Although the decline may pause here I do not see this as a strong support level & longs would be extremely risky.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. Ripple price saw a 62% upswing to $1.06 from the swing low created on May 23 at $0.65.
One River files for carbon-neutral Bitcoin ETF with help from former SEC chairman
Former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, an adviser for asset manager One River, is now supporting filing a Bitcoin ETF for approval. The securities regulator, headed previously by Clayton, has rejected every crypto-based ETF filing in the past. The hedge fund aims to launch a carbon-neutral ...
Elon Musk, Michael Saylor establish Bitcoin Mining Council to promote renewable energy usage
A group of industry leaders in the cryptocurrency space has formed a Bitcoin Mining Council to promote energy usage transparency. This comes at a time when China has once again banned Bitcoin and mining activities.
XLM Price Prediction: Bulls resurface, Stellar vaults to critical resistance
XLM price could not escape yesterday’s selling pressure and collapsed below the May 19 crash low before rebounding back above the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Ascending channel’s lower trend line ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.