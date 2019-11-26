The creator of one of the best-known Bitcoin (BTC) events has confirmed it will no longer take place as it has fulfilled its “initial mission.”
In a statement on the official website of Bitcoin Black Friday, Jon Holmquist said that he had “fallen out of love” with the idea of using BTC for consumer payments.
Holmquist: Bitcoin is “investment and new financial instrument”
Bitcoin is an investment vehicle and financial tool, he argued, and simple payments should be left to altcoins such as Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
“I have decided not to continue running the Bitcoin Black Friday event. After 7 years, and 6 successful events, I have fallen out of love with using bitcoin as a means of consumer payment,” he wrote.
Holmquist continued:
“Although other alternatives like BCH exist, I think that the fundamental use case of Bitcoin is, and remains, a form of investment and as a new financial instrument.”
"Mission accomplished" for Black Friday
The decision comes as 2019’s would-be Black Friday sees BTC/USD itself trading at what many consider a significant discount. Over the past week, Bitcoin shed 20%, recovering to circle just above $7,100.
Holmquist’s parting shot meanwhile appeared to deliver a subtle swipe at cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin. BCH, he implied, had no long-term investment purpose, and is specifically designed to be spent.
Such a use case, in turn, suggests that assets such as BCH do not have the same hard money qualities as Bitcoin does, which makes them more similar to “easy” money — including fiat currency.
“The ability to transact with bitcoin is at most a needed function, at worst a tack on benefit. With both my career and my personal views I've drifted away from using bitcoin as a new payment rail,” Holmquist added.
Concluding, he considered the Bitcoin Black Friday event as a whole had run its course:
“I think the initial mission this site had is very much accomplished.”
Bitcoin businesses continue to offer Black Friday discounts of their own. Among them are trading fee discounts from exchange Binance, as well as a 30% discount on hardware wallets from Ledger.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Crypto pump or is it a dying cat?
BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,180 and is recovering around 10% from yesterday's low of $6,525. This is just below a critical resistance level. ETH/USD is trading at $147 and is recovering strongly from yesterday's low of $132.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD struggles to settle above $0.22 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP hovers around $0.22 during early Asian hours, off the intraday high of $0.2223. The third-largest digital coin has gained over 4% on a day-to-day basis amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market; however, the further upside may be limited.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD regains ground above $147.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $16.0 billion, has regained ground after a massive sell-off on Monday. ETH/USD hit the bottom at $132.48 and recovered towards $147.00 by the time of writing.
LTC/USD get ready for $100 after defending $40 crucial support
LTC is still dealing with oversold conditions despite the shallow recovery from lows around $42. Litecoin has a short term bullish bias while the long term target remains unchanged at $100.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.